City Council postpones vote on South Fulton housing project amid resident pushback

Developers are proposing to rezone land near Allen Road in South Fulton to make way for 33 new homes, sparking a mix of support and concern among neighbors.

Some residents say they could back the project under the right conditions, while others fear it would disrupt the peace and quiet that drew them to the area.

The narrow, rocky road leading to many homes in the neighborhood already presents challenges for drivers. Maria Nunez, whose property sits near the proposed site, says she's worried about how new homes could impact her yard, wildlife, and chickens.

A chicken roams Maria Nunez's yard, highlighting her concern that new homes could disrupt the wildlife on her property.

Nunez told CBS News Atlanta that she sees deer in her yard all the time and doesn't want their natural space disturbed. She's also concerned about homes being constructed on her property.

Other neighbors echoed concerns about increased traffic, noise, and the potential loss of safety and quiet that they value most. City Councilwoman Keosha Bell voiced similar worries during Wednesday night's meeting.

"We went back and spoke with the developer, and we have single-family detached homes," she said. "We have limited access, as the residents requested, to Allen Drive."

While some residents acknowledge the development could bring growth to the community, Nunez said the trade-off may be too high.

The City Council has postponed a vote on the rezoning until its next meeting on Oct. 14.