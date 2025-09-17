South Fulton residents review proposals to expand city

Residents of South Fulton gathered on Tuesday night to learn more about plans to expand the city, as officials move forward with a comprehensive development proposal.

About 20 people attended the meeting at All Welcome Park on Willie Lee Road, including 20-year-old India Wootenhaskin, who said she made time to stay informed about changes that could shape her neighborhood.

"I think growth and development is a good thing," Wootenhaskin said. "We also need to take the community's needs as part of that and come to a good compromise. I think that's the best course of action, but development is definitely needed."

A pamphlet given to attendees displays a proposal for a luxury townhome community.

One proposal under review includes luxury townhomes by ArchiConstructors. Ahead of the meeting, Wootenhaskin said she studied the plans to understand how they'll impact her community.

The city's planning commission approved an update to the comprehensive plan, with all but one member voting in favor.

The proposal now heads to the commission for a final vote next month before going to the city council in November.