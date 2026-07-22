Brother of NFL player Calais Campbell accused of killing mother in Buckhead home withdraws bond motion

The attorney for a man accused of murdering his mother in her Buckhead home has withdrawn his client's request for bond.

Ciarre Campbell, the 41-year-old brother of NFL defensive end Calais Campbell, appeared in court Tuesday for what was supposed to be a bond hearing. Instead, attorneys said that the motion was withdrawn.

"Alright, we'll let it take that course," the judge said.

Attorney E. Jay Abt told CBS News Atlanta that they were canceling all of Ciarre Campbell's hearings for the week, but offered no other comment.

Ciarre Campbell appeared in court on Tuesday for a scheduled bond hearing. CBS News Atlanta

Ciarre Campbell has been charged with murder, aggravated assault, and possession of a firearm or knife during the commission of certain felonies for the death of his mother, Nateal Campbell.

In a 911 call released by police, an unidentified man can be heard asking for a wellness check. He tells the dispatcher that he is trying to get inside his mother's house with his brother and sister-in-law. He says they can see another brother, who is "mentally ill" and lives with their mom, inside the home. The caller says the brother inside had said their mother left, but a neighbor's camera footage shows she didn't.

Arrest warrants say Nateal Campbell's throat was cut and Ciarre Campbell was found with a knife. Officers found her unresponsive when they arrived at around 12:30 p.m. on June 30, according to a police statement.

Because his bond motion was withdrawn, he remains in custody at the Fulton County Jail.

Previous police calls and incidents at Campbell's home

Police records show the home on Roswell Road NW had multiple prior calls for service in 2025 and 2026, including reports of mental health concerns, disturbances, suspicious activity, fire incidents and welfare checks.

In an April 12 incident report, an officer documented reports of the suspect allegedly turning off a neighbor's power, being seen on top of an air conditioning unit, and entering properties through windows. The report also states that Mrs. Nateal Campbell told police her son was not taking medication she identified as olanzapine for schizophrenia.

An April 24 incident involved a fire at the residence, where a family member told police the suspect had started a fire in the garage "to rid the house of the demons," according to the report. Fire crews later found smoking garbage cans inside the garage after forcing entry into the home.

On May 26, police were again called to the area after a neighbor reported the suspect acting erratically, including banging on doors and entering the residence through a window. The neighbor also provided officers with video footage, according to the report.

On June 30, officers returned for the welfare check that led to the discovery of Mrs. Campbell's death.

In a statement provided through CBS News Atlanta, the Campbell family confirmed the death of their mother, Mrs. Nateal Campbell, and asked for privacy as they grieve.

"We are devastated to share that the Campbell Family has lost its matriarch, Mrs. Nateal Campbell," the statement read. "While the details of her passing are still being investigated, we take comfort in knowing she is reunited with our father, her beloved Chuck, and in the arms of our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ."

Previous CBS News Atlanta reports and the Associated Press contributed to this article.