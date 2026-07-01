Brother of former Falcons star, current Ravens player Calais Campbell charged in mother's Atlanta murder

The brother of a current Baltimore Ravens and former Atlanta Falcons player has been charged in the death of their mother after police say an elderly woman was found dead inside a Buckhead-area townhome Tuesday afternoon.

Atlanta police said officers responded around 1:36 p.m. June 30 to a welfare check at a residence on Roswell Road NW. When officers arrived, they learned a man had allegedly barricaded himself inside the home. Police entered the residence, detained the man and found an unresponsive elderly female inside. She was pronounced dead at the scene by EMS, according to the Atlanta Police Department.

CBS News Atlanta

Authorities later identified the suspect as Ciarre Bryce Campbell, according to Fulton County jail records. He has been charged with murder, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm or knife during the commission of certain felonies and remains in custody, records show.

Campbell is the brother of former Atlanta Falcons lineman and current Baltimore Ravens player Calais Campbell.

In a statement provided through CBS News Atlanta, the Campbell family confirmed the death of their mother, Mrs. Nateal Campbell, and asked for privacy as they grieve.

"We are devastated to share that the Campbell Family has lost its matriarch, Mrs. Nateal Campbell," the statement read. "While the details of her passing are still being investigated, we take comfort in knowing she is reunited with our father, her beloved Chuck, and in the arms of our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ."

ATLANTA, GA - NOVEMBER 5: Calais Campbell #93 of the Atlanta Falcons stands on the sidelines during the national anthem prior to an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on November 5, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. Kevin Sabitus / Getty Images

Calais Campbell has built a long NFL career playing for several teams, heading into his 19th season. The veteran defensive lineman spent a season with the Atlanta Falcons in 2023, where he played in all 17 games. In 2024, the former Walter Payton Man of the Year signed a 1-year deal with the Miami Dolphins. He's also played for teams like the Arizona Cardinals and Jacksonville Jaguars, earning a reputation as a steady, reliable presence on the defensive line and one of the more experienced players in the game. After a three-year stint in Baltimore, Calais has returned to the Ravens for the 2026 season.

Atlanta homicide investigators are continuing to look into the circumstances surrounding the death of Mrs. Nateal Campbell.