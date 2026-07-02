911 call reveals family's desperate plea before Calais Campbell's mother was found dead in Atlanta

Authorities have released the 911 call requesting a welfare check for Mrs. Nateal Campbell, the mother of current Ravens and former Atlanta Falcons football star, Calais Campbell.

The call captures one of her son's urgent concerns about mental illness, missing access to the residence, and unusual behavior inside the property where Nateal Campbell was later found dead.

"My brother is mentally ill. He's been diagnosed with schizophrenia and some other things," the caller told dispatchers during the 911 call.

The caller said family members were unable to get into the home, located at 3578 Roswell Rd NW, and reported seeing the suspect drive the mother's car.

"This morning, he drove in her car, which is very unusual. He doesn't drive at all," the caller said, adding that a neighbor's camera showed the vehicle leaving the property while the mother allegedly had not been seen leaving.

The caller also told dispatchers they were outside the home with family members as they attempted to check on Mrs. Campbell.

The call prompted officers to respond to the residence for a welfare check on June 30, where Atlanta police later said they found a man barricaded inside the home and an unresponsive elderly woman inside the residence. She was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Atlanta Police Department.

Authorities have identified the suspect as Ciarre Bryce Campbell, who is charged with murder, aggravated assault, and possession of a firearm or knife during the commission of certain felonies, according to Fulton County jail records. He remains in custody.

EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - SEPTEMBER 11: Calais Campbell #93 of the Baltimore Ravens looks on prior to the game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium on September 11, 2022 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. Mitchell Leff / Getty Images

Series of incidents, police calls at Campbell home

Police records show the Roswell Road NW home had multiple prior calls for service in 2025 and 2026, including reports of mental health concerns, disturbances, suspicious activity, fire incidents and welfare checks.

In an April 12 incident report, an officer documented reports of the suspect allegedly turning off a neighbor's power, being seen on top of an air conditioning unit, and entering properties through windows. The report also states that Mrs. Nateal Campbell told police her son was not taking medication she identified as olanzapine for schizophrenia.

On May 26, police were again called to the area after a neighbor reported the suspect acting erratically, including banging on doors and entering the residence through a window. The neighbor also provided officers with video footage, according to the report.

An April 24 incident involved a fire at the residence, where a family member told police the suspect had started a fire in the garage "to rid the house of the demons," according to the report. Fire crews later found smoking garbage cans inside the garage after forcing entry into the home.

On June 30, officers returned for the welfare check that led to the discovery of Mrs. Campbell's death.

The Campbell family later released a statement, mourning the loss of Mrs. Nateal Campbell and asking for privacy.

"We are devastated to share that the Campbell Family has lost its matriarch, Mrs. Nateal Campbell," the statement said. "While the details of her passing are still being investigated, we take comfort in knowing she is reunited with our father, her beloved Chuck, and in the arms of our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ."

Ciarre Campbell is the brother of Baltimore Ravens defensive lineman Calais Campbell, who is heading into his 19th NFL season.

The Baltimore Ravens released a statement expressing condolences and asking for privacy for the family.