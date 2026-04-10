Chicken salad sold at Georgia supermarket may be contaminated by Salmonella, officials say

Health officials are urging Georgians who bought chicken salad products from a Union County supermarket to throw them away due to a potential Salmonella contamination.

The Georgia Department of Agriculture issued a consumer advisory notice for the products that were prepared in-store at the Ingles supermarket on Highway 515 in Blairsville.

Authorities say the items include the Rotisserie Chicken Salad and Gourmet Grape Chicken Salad sold in the store's deli department display as well as pre-packaged products, which include chicken salad sandwiches, croissants, pitas, and dippers.

"Consumers who have purchased these products are strongly advised to avoid consumption and dispose of them immediately," the agency said in a statement.

The Georgia Department of Agriculture said the products that were prepared in-store at the Ingles supermarket on Highway 515 in Blairsville. Georgia Department of Agriculture

Symptoms of Salmonella poisoning usually start within hours or days of eating a contaminated food product. They include diarrhea, fever, and stomach cramps. Most people recover without treatment within a week, but infections can be serious in children younger than 5, adults 65 and older, and people with weakened immune systems.

Officials have not shared any information about what may have caused them to send out the advisory.

If you believe you have eaten the chicken salad and are experiencing symptoms, seek medical attention immediately and contact the Georgia Department of Public Health at 1-866-782-4584.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.