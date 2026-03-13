Charges dismissed for teens arrested in prank gone wrong that killed beloved Hall County teacher

The Hall County district attorney has dropped all charges for the five teens arrested for the death of their teacher during a prank gone wrong.

Jason Hughes, a 40-year-old math teacher and coach at North Hall High School, died after being struck by a pickup truck outside his home on North Age Drive late Friday night.

Investigators say the teens went to Hughes' home to toilet paper his yard as part of a senior prank. The teacher and coach's family said he knew the students were coming and went outside hoping to catch them in the act.

According to deputies, Hughes tripped and fell into the road while attempting to catch the teens. He was hit by a pickup truck that was driven by 18-year-old Jayden Ryan Wallace.

Wallace was charged with felony first-degree vehicular homicide, reckless driving, criminal trespass, and littering on private property. The four other teens were charged with misdemeanors.

Beloved Hall County teacher Jason Hughes died when he was hit by a truck during what authorities said was a prang gone wrong. GoFundMe

On Friday, Hall County District Attorney Lee Darragh's office confirmed that he dismissed the charges, which officials said had not been formally filed.

Earlier this week, Hughes' family said that they wanted all the charges to be dropped against the teens. Darragh had previously CBS News Atlanta that "the wishes of the family are clear and will be given the highest consideration."

"We are thankful for the outpouring of prayers and support as we grieve the loss of Jason. We ask that you continue to pray for our family and also for the students involved in the accident along with their families. Please join us in extending grace and mercy to them as Christ has done for us," the family said.

The attorney representing Wallace and his family thanked the district attorney's office and the Hughes family for their compassion and forgiveness after the tragic event.

"Jayden is still grieving deeply but is determined to move forward eventually to live a life that would make Jason Hughes proud," the attorney said.

Wallace has said that Hughes made a lasting impact on his life, and he was going to follow the messages Hughes taught to him.

"I pledge to live out the remainder of my life in a manner that honors the memory of Coach Hughes by exemplifying Christ," Jayden Wallace said. "He will never be forgotten."

A GoFundMe in support of Hughes' window and two sons has raised more than $489,000 as of Friday.