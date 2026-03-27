Former Grady nurse and Army veteran celebrating 105th birthday

At 105 years old, Clara E. Bridges, a retired nurse, Army veteran, and long-time community matriarch affectionately called "Mama Bridges" by many, has spent decades caring for others, serving her country, and building bonds that continue to shape the communities of people around her.

Born March 24, 1921, and raised in Atlanta's historic West End, Bridges told CBS News Atlanta she started believing she could become a nurse when she was 7.

She later worked as a nurse for Grady Hospital for more than three decades and also served in the Army across multiple installations, according to her niece Comarletia Bridges.

After retiring in 1976, Bridges became the first Black resident in her senior high-rise community. There, she has spent decades fostering a sense of family and togetherness among neighbors. Family members said there's now a room in the building on Peachtree Road named for Bridges.

Clara Bridges worked as a nurse for Grady Hospital for more than three decades and also served in the Army across multiple installations. CBS News Atlanta

Bridges continues to lead an active lifestyle, which she has always loved. She said she's lived as long as she has because of her faith.

Ms. Bridges' impact resonates through every corner of her community. Mary Manzour, the volunteer services manager at the William Bremen Jewish Home, said every time she sees Bridges, she's full of energy and positivity.

"She always comes to any activity or program that we have, regardless if she's in her room resting or what she's doing. She wants to be a part of it," Manzour said. "One of Miss Clara's incredible personality traits is that she's always so positive. Anytime you see her, she will greet you with a smile and send you off with a blessing. It's positively uplifting, and we are so blessed to know her."

"On outings, she was always excited and made sure everyone on the bus was OK, checking that everyone was comfortable and safe. Our trips brought out the nurse in her. She inspires us because she was a Black nurse in the Army, and she shows that love and care in everything she does," said Consuela McMullen, the activities coordinator at the senior community. "She encourages us daily and is always praying for us. She's like a grandmother, Mama to us all."

McMullen said that Bridges' favorite activity is bingo, and even at 105, she remains social, sharp, and upbeat.

Friends, family, and neighbors described Bridges as the "heart" of her community. She has remained deeply involved in local programs, celebrations, and synagogue activities, bringing joy and care wherever she goes.

From singing in a resident talent show at 104 years old to joining music programs with babies and grandchildren, she continues to inspire everyone around her. As she gets ready to celebrate another year around the sun, Bridges has some advice for everyone.

"Be happy and live a good life."