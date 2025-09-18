Future vaccine recommendations uncertain as CDC panel meets in Atlanta

Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s new vaccine advisory committee is in Atlanta Thursday and Friday to vote on whether to change recommendations on shots against COVID-19, hepatitis B and chickenpox.

The panel, the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices, makes recommendations to the director of the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on how already-approved vaccines should be used. CDC directors have almost always accepted those recommendations, which are widely heeded by doctors and guide vaccination programs.

But the recent firing of agency chief Susan Monarez less than a month into her tenure and concerns over the committee member's alleged vaccine skepticism have left many uncertain what the guideline changes might mean for their access to vaccinations.

Officials have not shared any details about what the recommendations may be outside of posting a brief agenda.

What patients can do amid uncertain vaccine rules

Emory Healthcare primary care Dr. Reema Dbouk says patients who aren't sure about the new recommendations should discuss vaccinations with their doctor.

Dbouk recommended that everyone consider getting a flu shot and said it is not too late for adults who did not received their required vaccinations as a child to get their shots.

"I would recommend you know, talking with your provider to see what you missed and what would still be recommended, and then those can still be administered," she said.

State making their own recommendations

Earlier this month, California, Oregon, Washington and Hawaii formed the West Coast Health Alliance in an effort to combat what officials describe as the "weaponization" of federal health agencies. The group announced joint recommendations a day before the committee's meeting.

Florida has taking steps to become the first state to get rid of school vaccine mandates, with some states looking to follow its lead. Others are promising to protect vaccines for children and adults.

Democratic Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey governor has said the state is requiring insurance carriers to cover vaccinations recommended by its public health department, regardless of whether they are endorsed by the federal government. Her state is also leading a bipartisan coalition of eight Northeast states that met over the summer to discuss coordinating vaccine recommendations.

Georgia requires all children from preschoolers to college students receive vaccinations before heading to class. The state does offer a religious exemption, but parents need to complete an affidavit, which will be filed with the school or childcare facility their child will attend.

You can see the list of immunization requirements for specific grades here.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.