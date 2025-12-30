Cause of death released for Atlanta police officer and woman found dead in northeast Atlanta home

The deaths of an Atlanta police officer and a woman found inside a northeast Atlanta home have been ruled a homicide and a suicide, according to the Fulton County Medical Examiner's Office.

The medical examiner said 44-year-old Moriah Cardona's manner of death was ruled a homicide, while 56-year-old Kevin Stroner's death was ruled a suicide. Both died from gunshot wounds.

Atlanta police officers were called to a home on Cooledge Avenue NE around 4 p.m. on Dec. 27 for a welfare check. Once inside, officers found both Cardona and Stroner dead, Deputy Chief Prenzinna Spann said during a news conference at the scene.

Police later confirmed that Stroner was an Atlanta Police Department officer. Public records show he was a 13-year veteran.

APD officer Kevin Stroner Photo Courtesy Atlanta Police Department

Investigators said officers did not know an officer was involved when they were dispatched to the home. The welfare check was requested by friends who were concerned after not hearing from the pair, Spann said.

Authorities described the case as an isolated incident, stressing that there is no threat to the public and no outstanding suspects. Police have not said what led up to the shooting.

No one else was inside the home when officers arrived, police said.

The Atlanta Police Department's investigative units are handling the case, which remains an active death investigation. The department said it is providing support services, including employee assistance resources, to officers affected by the incident.