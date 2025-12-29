Atlanta police officer among two found dead in northeast Atlanta home during welfare check

Two people, including an Atlanta police officer, were found dead inside a northeast Atlanta home Saturday afternoon after officers were called to check on their welfare, police said.

Atlanta officers responded to a welfare check around 4 p.m. on Dec. 27 at a residence on Coolidge Avenue NE. Once inside, officers found a man and a woman deceased in the home, according to Deputy Chief Prenzinna Spann, who spoke during a news conference at the scene.

Police said both individuals suffered from gunshot wounds. Authorities emphasized that the case appears to be an isolated incident and that there is no threat to the surrounding community.

The deceased were identified as 56-year-old Kevin Stroner and 44-year-old Moriah Cardona. Deputy Chief Spann confirmed that one Stroner was an Atlanta Police Department officer. She did not release additional details about that individual's role or assignment.

Investigators said officers did not know an officer was involved when they were dispatched to the home. Spann said the welfare check was requested by friends who were concerned and trying to check on them.

No one else was inside the home at the time officers arrived, police said.

The Atlanta Police Department's investigative units are handling the case, which remains an active death investigation. The Fulton County Medical Examiner's Office will lead the effort to determine the official cause of death.

Deputy Chief Spann said the department is providing support to officers affected by the incident, including access to employee assistance services.