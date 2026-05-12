Carver-Atlanta girls track aiming for back-to-back state titles

It is "ready, set, go" for the Carver-Atlanta High School girls' track and field team as they prepare for a historic run this weekend.

After breaking a 56-year drought last year, the Lady Panthers are now just a few jumps and relays away from a back-to-back state championship title.

While the program has long been a competitive force under the leadership of Head Coach Jonathan Scott and assistant coach Ava Rice, the team needed a new strategy to secure bigger victories. Throwing coach Faith Foggy was brought on to extend the field events. joined the staff in 2024, and just one year later, the team secured its first-ever state title for any girls' sport at the school.

By focusing on field events, Foggy expanded the team's scoring opportunities. Athletic Director Wendy Golston calls her arrival an "immediate impact."

"She brings a level of class to these girls," Golston said. "And it lets them know what they can do," says Golston.

Carver-Atlanta High School throwing coach Faith Foggy helped transform the Lady Panthers' track and field program, expanding field events and helping lead the team to its first-ever girls state championship in 2025. Now, the team is chasing back-to-back titles this weekend CBS News Atlanta

Foggy, however, is quick to deflect the praise, giving the credit to the athletes and Coach Scott's long-term vision. "It means a lot," Foggy said. "It displays our girls' hard work."

The coaching has been life-changing for athletes like Daijiah Barber. Barber and Foggy first worked together in middle school, and their reunion at the high school level has yielded major results. Barber recently placed at sectionals, a feat she once thought was impossible.

"She helped a lot, I got so much better than I was before," Barber said. "I never thought I could do something like that."

Watching that growth is the ultimate reward for Foggy.

"To see her grow and build confidence, it's a great thing to witness," she said.

The Lady Panthers are part of a historic era for Carver-Atlanta. Following a strong showing at regional sectionals last week, eight girls from the squad have qualified for the big stage.

The team will compete in the 2A State Championships starting this weekend, May 15, with the hopes of bringing another trophy back to Atlanta.