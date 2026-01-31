Burst pipe causing "unsafe and disruptive" situation inside Fulton County Jail, commissioner says

A burst pipe has caused some areas inside the Fulton County Jail to flood on Saturday, County Commissioner Mo Ivory says.

According to Ivory, conditions inside the jail have become "unsafe and disruptive" for the inmates as well as staff working during the weekend's below-freezing temperatures.

Additional details about where the pipe was located or how much of the jail has been affected have not been shared at this time. Ivory described it as an "active situation" that was current unfolding Saturday afternoon.

Ivory did not say if anyone has been injured in connection with the situation.

