Buckhead police chase suspect identified after crash at Peachtree and Piedmont injured troopers

The suspect accused of leading troopers on a police chase through Buckhead before crashing at one of the area's busiest intersections has now been identified, according to an update from investigators.

Georgia State Patrol said the suspect is Shamir Sir Charles Ivey, 27, of Hialeah, Florida.

Investigators said Ivey has felony convictions out of Illinois and was charged the night of the incident with obstruction, felony fleeing, reckless driving, hit and run, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, along with possible additional traffic-related charges.

The chase began Thursday night when troopers attempted to stop a Range Rover on Peachtree Road in Buckhead, according to investigators. Authorities said the driver refused to pull over, triggering a pursuit through the neighborhood.

Troopers said the SUV then ran a red light at the intersection of Peachtree Road and Piedmont Road and slammed into a civilian vehicle, bringing the chase to a violent end. After the crash, investigators said the suspect got out and ran, prompting a foot pursuit.

During that chase, two troopers suffered minor injuries and were taken to a local hospital. Another trooper used a taser to apprehend the suspect, officials said. The suspect and the civilian driver also suffered non-life-threatening injuries. The civilian driver declined transport by EMS, while the suspect was taken to a hospital for medical clearance before booking.

The intersection was shut down for hours as crews worked to investigate the crash and clear damaged vehicles. The investigation remains ongoing.