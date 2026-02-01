Brookhaven police arrest 19-year-old after dog abuse video circulates online

Brookhaven Police Department have arrested a 19-year-old Brookhaven resident following an animal cruelty investigation that began after a video circulated on social media.

Police say Aspen Easterling, 19, was taken into custody Friday night in connection with the alleged abuse of a dog at a residence on Town Boulevard.

According to investigators, officers began receiving multiple complaints on Jan. 30 from residents who reported seeing a video online that appeared to show a dog being abused within the City of Brookhaven. As the video spread, police say they received numerous emails and tips from concerned members of the public.

Detectives were able to identify the suspect and confirm the associated address. Based on the information gathered, officers obtained both a search warrant for the residence and an arrest warrant for Easterling, police said.

Around 9:35 p.m. Friday, officers executed the warrants at the location without incident and took Easterling into custody.

Police say the dog, a three-month-old Maltipoo, was found at the residence and appeared to be in good health. DeKalb County Animal Control responded to the scene and took custody of the animal.

Easterling was transported to the DeKalb County Jail and charged with animal cruelty. The investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with additional information is encouraged to contact the Brookhaven Police Department at 404-637-0600. For adoption or animal status inquiries, officials say residents should contact DeKalb County Animal Control.