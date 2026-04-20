Third victim in DeKalb County shooting spree has died, medical examiner says

A man injured in last week's shooting spree in DeKalb County has died, making him the third death in the series of attacks across the metro Atlanta area.

The DeKalb County Medical Examiner tells CBS News Atlanta that 48-year-old Tony Matthews was pronounced dead at Grady Memorial Hospital on Sunday afternoon.

Authorities say Matthews was shot multiple times while sleeping outside a Brookhaven Kroger around 2 a.m. on April 13, just about an hour after officers found 31-year-old Prianna Weathers, shot near a Decatur-area Checkers. Weathers died from her injuries on the day of the shooting.

A man shot and killed outside a Brookhaven Kroger has died, officials say. CBS News Atlanta

The third victim, identified as Department of Homeland Security employee Lauren Bullis, who shot and stabbed while walking her dog more than 10 miles away in Panthersville, authorities say. She was found around 7 a.m. and died at the scene. Near her, police say they found a loaded 9mm pistol and five 9mm cartridge cases.

Georgia State Patrol troopers stopped 26-year-old U.K.-native Olaolukitan Adon Abel's car around 11 a.m. Monday in Troup County, not far from the Georgia-Alabama border. Inside the vehicle, investigators said they found ammunition and shell casings matching those at the scene of Weathers' killing.

Authorities have linked Adon Abel to all three attacks, though it is unclear whether he knew any of the victims — police have said they believe at least one victim was targeted at random. The motive behind the shootings remains under investigation.

Adon Abel is charged in state court in DeKalb County with two counts of malice murder, aggravated assault, and firearms counts. He is also facing a federal firearms charge, along with another man who is accused of buying the gun used in the shootings for him, prosecutors announced Friday.

Records show that Adon Abel enlisted in the Navy in 2020, last serving in the Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron in Coronado, California, before being granted U.S. citizenship in 2022.

Adon Abel pleaded guilty in October 2024 in San Diego County, California, to charges of assault with a deadly weapon and criminal vandalism over what authorities there said was an attack on two police officers and another person, according to California court records.

Online court records show that someone listed with a similar name and the same birth date pleaded guilty last June in Chatham County, Georgia, to four misdemeanor counts of sexual battery.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.