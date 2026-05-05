Bridgestone Golf to shut down Covington ball plant, citing supply chain challenges

Bridgestone Golf has announced it will soon shut down its plant and testing facility in Covington, Georgia.

The company announced on Friday that it would be closing the facility at the end of June, pointing to supply chain issues as one of the reasons for the closure.

"Bridgestone Golf regularly evaluates all aspects of its business to consider market realities and ensure it remains sustainable and competitive," the company said in a release announcing the upcoming closure. "This decision comes after a thorough assessment of the increasing volatility in global markets and evolving challenges related to supply chain, operational efficiency, and cost management."

Bridgestone said that 86 employees in manufacturing roles will lose their jobs, but the company said it would be working with local partners to assist those affected.

Bridgestone golf balls sit in a bucket during the final round of the World Long Drive Championship at Bobby Jones Golf Course on October 22, 2023 in Atlanta. Alex Slitz / Getty Images

"This was an incredibly difficult decision, but one that was ultimately necessary to help put our global Bridgestone Golf business in better position for the future. We are focused on doing everything we can to support our teammates through this transition, and we are working with local partners to provide access to employment resources," Bridgestone Golf president and CEO Dan Murphy said. "Our roots in Covington and Newton County run deep. Moving forward, our intention is to continue operating our North America golf business here in Georgia."

Shunsuke Kunihisa, the president of Bridgestone Sports, said that the closure was a strategic decision to invest in the long-term growth of the brand.

The company had begun manufacturing golf balls in Covington in 1990.