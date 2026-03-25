Braves unveil new Truist Park menu featuring massive "Bat Flip" burger, Andruw Jones beer

With Opening Day set for Friday, the Atlanta Braves are rolling out a bold food lineup at Truist Park for the 2026 season. They're blending classic ballpark favorites with creative, chef-driven dishes designed to give fans a full dining experience.

Team officials say the goal this season is simple: give fans more than just a game-day meal, deliver an experience.

"The largest restaurant in the Southeast"

Hannah Basinger, the Braves' senior vice president of operations, says the ballpark's food program has grown into something much bigger than traditional concessions.

"We like to say it's the largest restaurant in the Southeast," Basinger said. "There's really something for everyone."

From sit-down dining at the Chop House to grab-and-go stands and the Outfield Market, the Braves have built what they describe as multiple "neighborhoods" of food across the stadium.

"If you really want to get a great taste of Braves country … the Outfield Market has a little bit of everything," Basinger said. "But I also recommend that you try concession stands too … the burgers and hot dogs and everything is exceptional."

She added that fans can still find value items under $5, alongside premium offerings.

Inside the new signature menu

This season's lineup leans heavily into creativity, variety, and eye-catching presentation with something for every type of fan.

The Bat Flip (Section 113, 1871 Grill)

A massive, shareable sandwich stacked with two pounds of beef patties, pork belly, braised short rib, fried eggs, jalapeños, and chipotle aioli on seven inches of brioche buns.

Truist Park Executive Chef Jaco Dreyer said The Bat Flip was created to outdo last year's Home Run Stack, which was a massive $100 specialty sandwich.

The Bat Flip contains two pounds of beef patties, 4 ounces of pork belly, 4 ounces of braised short rib, fried eggs, jalapeños, and chipotle aioli on seven inches of brioche buns. CBS News Atlanta

"You always want to be better. Otherwise, you become stagnant," he said. "I don't know how you're going to eat it ... I think we'll probably sell between 50 and 70 a game."

The Blooperito (Sections 215, 239)

A deep-fried burrito loaded with chipotle-spiced beef, cotija cheese and pepper jack fondue, pressed into muffaletta bread.

The A-Town Melt (Sections 313, 343)

A pressed chicken sandwich made with braided challah bread, peppers, onions and a creamy pepper jack Mornay sauce.

"It's an easy eat," Dreyer said.

The A-Town Melt is a cheesy, spicy chicken melt loaded with creamy pepper jack fondue, toasted on a muffaletta bread. CBS News Atlanta

The Baffle (Near Section 113)

A crispy, enclosed sandwich filled with slow-smoked brisket and rich truffle cheese sauce. It's one of the most talked-about new items.

"It is delicious, and I highly recommend that you try it this year," Basinger said of her personal favorite.

Low Country Crunch (Section 113)

Six jumbo shrimp coated in coconut breading and fried, served with chili aioli and lemon.

Peach Dingers (Multiple locations)

Dessert egg rolls filled with warm peach cobbler and caramel sauce.

Field of Greens (Section 129)

A vegetarian option featuring grilled ciabatta, roasted vegetables, and collard-green gremolata.

The Walk-Off (Blue Moon Beer Garden)

A savory pastry stuffed with meatballs, marinara, and melted mozzarella.

Beyond the headline-grabbing signature dishes, the Braves are also expanding the overall food experience across Truist Park with new concepts, local partnerships and upgraded menus.

One of the biggest additions is Tacos Mejor, a new taco concept created with chef Carlos Gaytan, the first Mexican-born chef to earn a Michelin star. The stand will be located at the Cutwater bar in Section 152, and Gaytan is expected to be on-site during the Braves' first homestand to mark the launch.

The Braves are also bringing in more local flavor. Atlanta favorites Bell Street Burritos and Vice Steak Bar will join the Outfield Market, while Fred's Meat & Bread is expanding into a larger space near the Chop House Gate.

Fans will also notice upgrades across the ballpark, including a refreshed menu at the Chop House, a new Braves Grab & Go Market at Section 129, and expanded offerings at Bona Fide Deluxe in Section 112.

The team is also continuing its partnership with Giving Kitchen, featuring rotating dishes from local chefs. To start the season, the stand will highlight Bovino After Dark, serving a Stone Mountain Cattle spicy Korean sausage topped with kimchi and gochujang aioli on a crusty roll through April.

Built through months of trial and error

Dreyer said none of these items comes together overnight. Each dish is tested, debated, and refined before making the menu.

"What you see in front of you does not come up in a day … this takes months of preparation," he said. "We make mistakes and go back to the drawing board."

The goal is to balance bold, attention-grabbing items with options that appeal to a wide range of tastes.

"We try to cater for everybody –– vegetarians, people that are sensitive to gluten … people that can't eat beef but will eat chicken," Dreyer said.

He added that every season brings a push to improve.

"You always want to be better. Otherwise, you become stagnant," he said.

New drinks and a Hall-of-Fame collaboration

The Braves are also expanding their beverage lineup, including a new beer developed with third baseman Austin Riley and another to celebrate Andruw Jones' Hall-of-Fame career.

Mark Crouch, the operations manager at Blue Moon Brewery, said Riley helped shape the Broadside Lager.

"Austin was very much like, 'I just want something really refreshing, sessionable,'" Crouch said.

Mark Crouch, the operations manager at Blue Moon Brewery, fills up a glass of Andruw Jones' new beer, the Golden Glove Kölsch. CBS News Atlanta

Another collaboration, the Golden Glove Kölsch, was created with former Braves standout Andruw Jones.

Crouch said Jones was hands-on in the process.

"He's very much a beer geek," he said. "He loved talking about different styles and sampling things."

Fans will also find new nonalcoholic options like "dirty sodas," which are mocktails made with fresh juices and Coca-Cola products, along with specialty drinks like the Skyline Slugger, Peach Grand Slam, and Cherry Bomb Refresher.