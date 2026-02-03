Braves' TV future unclear after FanDuel Sports Network deal collapses

The Atlanta Braves are heading into the season with a major question still unanswered: where and how fans will be able to watch their games.

The Braves, along with the Detroit Tigers and Los Angeles Angels, have terminated their local television agreements after Main Street Sports Group, the operator of FanDuel Sports Network regional channels, failed to make scheduled rights payments. As of now, none of the three teams has announced a new local broadcast plan.

In a statement, the Braves acknowledged the uncertainty while signaling that change is coming.

"The Atlanta Braves are aware of the reports regarding Main Street Sports Group," the team said. "While disappointed with this development, we have been actively preparing for this outcome and are well on our way towards launching a new era in Braves broadcasting."

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - MAY 17: A general view of the stadium before a game between the Atlanta Braves and the San Diego Padres at Truist Park on May 17, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia. Alex Slitz / Getty Images

Main Street Sports Group confirmed the split but emphasized that its networks remain operational for other leagues.

"FanDuel Sports Network is continuing to broadcast NBA and NHL games, and we appreciate the leagues' engagement in ongoing discussions on our go-forward plans," a spokesperson said. "We appreciate the relationships we have had with our MLB partners and fans over many years, and we wish them the best."

For Braves fans, the lack of clarity means it remains unknown whether games will air on traditional cable, a streaming platform, or a combination of both when the season begins. The team has not yet announced interim coverage plans or timelines for a decision.

Industry observers expect the Braves' next move to be significant. The franchise was one of Main Street's most profitable partners, and its departure could reshape how Major League Baseball teams handle local broadcasts. The Braves are widely expected to explore launching their own network, potentially in collaboration with major streaming companies such as Amazon or Apple.

Until an official announcement is made, Braves fans are left waiting and unsure where to tune in as a new season approaches and a new chapter in Braves broadcasting takes shape.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.