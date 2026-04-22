Braves' ace Strider strikes out eight as Gwinnett Stripers win unusual no-hit game

Even without a hit, the Gwinnett Stripers still found a way to win, and got a strong outing from a key Atlanta Braves arm in the process.

The Gwinnett Stripers beat the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp 2-0 on Tuesday night, scoring both runs in the sixth inning despite being no-hit.

All eyes were on Braves ace Spencer Strider, who is rehabbing with Gwinnett. The right-hander looked sharp, striking out eight over 4 1/3 scoreless innings while allowing just one hit. He did not factor into the decision but showed encouraging signs as he works his way back to the majors.

The Stripers broke through in the sixth inning without recording a hit. Brewer Hicklen scored from second base on a wild pitch thrown to rehabbing catcher Sean Murphy, sliding home just ahead of the tag. Later in the inning, Jim Jarvis scored on a sacrifice fly by Nacho Alvarez Jr. to make it 2-0.

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Gwinnett's pitching staff took care of the rest. After Strider exited, relievers combined to finish a one-hit shutout, the team's third of the season.

Jacksonville starter Braxton Garrett was dominant despite taking the loss, throwing a complete-game no-hitter while allowing two runs, only one earned.

The win was a rare one for Gwinnett, which became just the fourth team in franchise history to be no-hit, and the first to win in that situation.

The Stripers will face Jacksonville again Wednesday morning at Gwinnett Field.