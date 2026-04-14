Bodycam video shows tense arrest of King Harris in Gwinnett County traffic stop involving gun, suspected drugs

Newly released body camera footage is shedding light on the arrest of King Harris, the son of hip-hop artist T.I., following a high-speed traffic stop in Gwinnett County earlier this week.

According to police, the 21-year-old was pulled over April 12 after officers clocked his camo-wrapped Tesla Cybertruck traveling 70 mph in a 45 mph zone near Holcomb Bridge Road and Peachtree Corners Circle.

Authorities say the officer had to reach speeds of up to 80 mph to catch up to the vehicle.

King Harris attends Appreciation Night: Celebrating T.I.'s #1 Record "Let 'Em Know" at F1 Arcade Atlanta on March 25, 2026 in Atlanta. Prince Williams/Wireimages/Getty Images

Video released by Gwinnett County police captures a tense exchange between Harris and officers after the stop. Officers say they immediately noticed a handgun sitting on the dashboard and an open THC container in the center console.

Police ordered Harris out of the vehicle, citing safety concerns due to the proximity of the firearm.

"We have a firearm within, like, two feet of both of our faces," an officer is heard saying in the footage. Harris questioned the request, asking officers why he needed to step out of the car.

"You want me to get out my car to talk to me? About what?" he said. Officers referenced legal precedent - including the U.S. Supreme Court case Pennsylvania v. Mimms - which allows police to order drivers out of a vehicle during a lawful stop.

Police say Harris initially refused to exit the vehicle, leading to warnings that he could face obstruction charges. After a brief standoff, Harris eventually complied following a phone call with his attorney.

During the interaction, bodycam footage shows Harris continuing to argue with officers, at one point asking, "Did it make you feel tough?"

The video also shows Harris' father, Atlanta rapper T.I., arriving at the scene and questioning officers about the arrest. According to police, officers explained that Harris was asked to step out of the vehicle because of the visible firearm and refused.

"We got to be safe too," an officer told T.I.

Harris was taken into custody and booked into jail early Sunday morning.

Jail records show he faces multiple charges, including:

Speeding more than 24 mph over the limit

Possession of a Schedule II controlled substance

Willful obstruction of law enforcement

Seatbelt violation

During booking, authorities say they discovered a pill believed to be oxycodone on Harris.

However, it remains unclear whether Harris had a valid prescription for the medication, and officials have not said who owned the firearm found in the vehicle.

Harris was released on bond later that same day.

Harris is expected to face both traffic and felony drug charges in Gwinnett County court, though it is not yet clear when he will be required to appear.

CBS News Atlanta has reached out to the Gwinnett County Sheriff's Office for additional details.