T.I. and Tiny's son King Harris arrested during traffic stop in Gwinnett County

King Harris, the son of Atlanta rapper T.I and R&B singer Tameka "Tiny" Harris, was arrested in Gwinnett County over the weekend on speeding and drug possession charges.

County jail records show the 21-year-old rapper was arrested early Sunday morning and charged with speeding at least 24 mph over the limit, possession of a Schedule II substance, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers, and a seatbelt violation.

The records show that Harris was booked at 2:32 a.m. and was released on bond shortly after 8 a.m. on the same day.

TMZ reports that officers spotted King speeding on Sunday morning and pulled him over. The officers then arrested Harris after they spotted a firearm and he refused to leave the vehicle, officials told the news organization.

A booking photo of Harris that showed the rapper wearing a Pikachu outfit was shared online. Later that day, Harris posted a video of him sitting in a go-kart in Tokyo wearing the outfit while lipsynching to his song "Made Man."

King Harris attends Appreciation Night: Celebrating T.I.'s #1 Record "Let 'Em Know" at F1 Arcade Atlanta on March 25, 2026 in Atlanta. Prince Williams/Wireimages/Getty Images

"Living a good Pikachu life in Tokyo then come back to ATL and team rocket(F****N POLICE) catch me wit a master ball and throw me n jail all night," he wrote in the caption.

It is not clear when Harris will be required to be back in Gwinnett County to face the charges.

CBS News Atlanta has reached out to the Gwinnett County Sheriff's Office for more details about the arrest.