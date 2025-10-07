Bodycam video shows Fulton County police search Tyrese Gibson's Atlanta home after deadly dog attack

Newly released body camera video shows the moment Fulton County police officers and Animal Services executed a search warrant at actor Tyrese Gibson's Atlanta home.

Police search Tyrese's home after dog attack

The nine-minute video shows officers combing through Gibson's estate, searching for him and the Cane Corso dogs authorities say killed a neighbor's 5-year-old King Charles Cavalier Spaniel. just days earlier. During the Sept. 22 search, officers went through closets and rooms, handcuffed a relative, and confiscated Gibson's Pomeranian, Dream.

At the time, the "Baby Boy" actor said he was in Los Angeles visiting family and grieving the recent death of his father.

Gibson, 45, surrendered to the Fulton County Jail early Friday after police gave him a deadline to report on an animal cruelty charge connected to the attack that killed his neighbor's pet. He was released on a $20,000 bond.

Fulton County authorities said the investigation began Sept. 18 after the neighbor's dog was viciously attacked by Gibson's Cane Corsos. Doorbell camera footage released by the sheriff's office shows the dogs wandering in a neighbor's yard minutes before the attack. Animal control officers had reportedly responded to multiple complaints about Gibson's dogs running loose in the week prior.

Authorities detained one of Tyrese's relatives in front of his Buckhead estate. Photo courtesy Fulton County Police Department body camera video

Tyrese defends his Atlanta neighborhood and neighbors

On Tuesday, Gibson went live on Instagram to reflect on his connection to Atlanta and his close ties with neighbors, days after turning himself in.

"My neighbors love me. My neighbor right there, my neighbor over here, my neighbor over there," Gibson said. "We look out for each other. We got our own little private text chain where we keep each other in the loop. I paid to be in this neighborhood, just like everybody else. They love me and I love them. There is no other picture to be painted. I've never met that particular neighbor, and my heart still breaks for what he has experienced, and I've taken full responsibility for this."

Gibson recalled an incident involving a neighbor named Susan, who was renovating her home. When smoke from her trash bin sparked a fire, he said he jumped over her gate with a water hose to stop it from spreading. He described similar interactions with other neighbors and praised their mutual care and support.

A deep love for dogs and Atlanta

He also spoke about his lifelong love of dogs, noting he's owned several breeds over the years, from Shar Peis to Pomeranians.

"Dog love, I'm talking about dog lovers out here," he said. "I don't even think y'all have owned as many dogs as me."

Gibson said his Cane Corsos serve mainly as protection and to alert him to potential threats around his property.

"I've just been dealing with stalkers," he said. "And when you have a family and some random person pulls up, you want some dogs to bark with a little bass."

The actor also expressed appreciation for Atlanta's community and political leaders.

"I'm in a neighborhood that I love ... love my neighbors, love the city of Atlanta," Gibson said. "Could not be more proud of Mayor Andre Dickens, Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms, Mayor Kasim Reed."

Gibson said he could not comment further on the ongoing investigation but emphasized the importance of faith, family, and community support.