Black Friday shoppers pack Lenox Square, chasing deep holiday discounts

Families from across the metro area poured into Lenox Square on Friday, hoping to score big on Black Friday bargains as holiday shopping season officially kicked off.

By 8 a.m., foot traffic at the Buckhead mall was already building. Shoppers like Alyssa Jasper of Dunwoody said getting an early start paid off.

"It's been pretty good. It has gotten busier throughout the day," Jasper said. "But it hasn't been too bad. The lines haven't been too bad. I've waited maximum in line for like, 10 to 15 minutes."

Jasper told CBS News Atlanta she usually skips Black Friday — but this year was different.

"I just got my own job recently, so I have some expendable money and I like to shop," she said. "So, I want to get in the good deals while I can."

A return to in-person Black Friday traditions

For Woodstock mom Haley Johnston, the morning doubled as a special outing with her young daughter. After years of skipping Black Friday because she was busy raising a newborn, she said she wanted to be spontaneous — and ended up running into Santa in Lenox's center court.

"We came down to shop and saw him and just had to say 'hi,'" she said.

Mall officials say center court is always the busiest location inside Lenox Square on Black Friday, a hub where shoppers crisscross to reach nearly every store.

Retailers slash prices up to 75%

Many stores were offering between 20% and 50% off, and Lenox was handing out surprise $10 gift cards to select shoppers throughout the day.

But some of the deepest cuts came from Denim Tears, a popular streetwear brand running a limited-time pop-up through December 26.

"We've got some Atlanta-exclusive T-shirts designed after Outkast's Stankonia album cover — well, inspired by that," said store manager Michael Tousana, adding that discounts were reaching up to 75% off.

Shoppers say savings matter as prices stay high

Johnston said the markdowns make a major difference for her family.

"Being able to afford everything for the family because things get so pricey so quick," she said. "We have a big family — she's got three cousins — so getting them something is important to us."

For her daughter, the priority was simple:

"Lush bath bombs. She loves them so we're here for that, mainly," Johnston said.

Jasper said she leaned toward cozy, winter-ready finds: pajamas, hoodies and warm layers from Cotton On and Aerie.

Holiday shopping season officially underway

Black Friday deals launched in full force Friday morning, and retailers told CBS News Atlanta they plan to continue rolling out promotions into December, giving shoppers more time — and more chances — to snag the perfect holiday gift.