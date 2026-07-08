Big Tigger's wife arrested in Georgia on Maryland kidnapping-related warrants

The wife of Atlanta radio personality Big Tigger was arrested in Hart County after authorities say she was wanted on kidnapping-related warrants connected to the disappearance of a child reported missing in Maryland in 2019.

According to the Hart County Sheriff's Office, deputies received a "be on the lookout" alert around 8:46 p.m. Monday, for a vehicle traveling north on Interstate 85. Authorities said the driver was believed to be wanted on outstanding kidnapping-related warrants from Maryland.

Deputies located the vehicle near Exit 177 on I-85 and, with assistance from the Georgia State Patrol, conducted a felony traffic stop, according to the sheriff's office.

The driver, identified as 37-year-old Alicia Denise Brown of Atlanta, was taken into custody without incident. Two young children were found inside the vehicle and were safely recovered, officials said. The children were not injured.

The Hart County Sheriff's Office said Brown was wanted by the Baltimore County Police Department on warrants connected to the disappearance of a 10-year-old child reported missing in 2019. Authorities also confirmed Brown was wanted by the Fulton County Sheriff's Office on felony charges of interference with child custody.

Both agencies confirmed the warrants were valid, and Maryland authorities advised they would seek extradition, according to the sheriff's office.

"Thankful for the quick response and teamwork of our deputies, the Fulton County Sheriff's Office, the Georgia State Patrol, and all assisting agencies," Hart County Sheriff Chris Carroll said in a statement. "Their coordinated efforts resulted in the safe recovery of both children and the successful apprehension of the suspect."

Brown's arrest comes as her husband, Atlanta radio personality Big Tigger, whose legal name is Darian Morgan, announced he is stepping away from his morning radio show amid ongoing legal matters involving his family.

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - JUNE 17: Alicia Brown and Big Tigger attend BET+'s "Tyler Perry's Divorced Sistas" Closure + Cocktails Event at RETREAT by The Gathering Spot on June 17, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/WireImage) Prince Williams

Morgan announced Sunday that he was taking a leave from The Big Tigger Morning Show on V-103 to focus on his family and allow his legal team to handle the matters surrounding him.

In a statement shared on social media, Morgan denied wrongdoing and said his personal life had become the subject of public attention.

The announcement came days after Morgan's co-host Francesca Amiker filed a federal defamation lawsuit against Brown.

According to the lawsuit filed June 30 in the United States District Court for the Northern District of Georgia, Brown allegedly made or directed social media posts that Amiker claims falsely accused her of having an affair with Morgan and suggested their professional relationship helped her obtain her position at V-103.

Amiker has denied the allegations. The lawsuit states she and Morgan are professional colleagues who began working together after she joined the morning show in May.

The complaint also alleges Brown shared a social media post involving an apparent facial injury while tagging Amiker's account, which Amiker claims falsely implied she was responsible for Brown's injuries or connected to violence against her.

Amiker is seeking damages, attorney's fees and a jury trial, according to court documents.

Morgan was also arrested by the Sandy Springs Police Department on June 20 and booked into the Fulton County Jail, according to jail records.

He was charged with aggravated battery and third-degree cruelty to children and released the same day on bond. The charges stem from an alleged June 9 incident. Morgan has denied wrongdoing, and the criminal case remains pending.

Authorities have not released additional details about the children recovered in Hart County.