Big Tigger returns to Atlanta morning radio show after prosecutors drop charges

Popular Atlanta radio personality Big Tigger returned to the airwaves after prosecutors dropped all charges against him connected with his arrest earlier this year.

Big Tigger, whose real name is Darian Morgan, announced that he was stepping away from "The Big Tigger Morning Show" on V-103 in early July. His announcement came weeks after he was arrested and charged with aggravated battery and third-degree cruelty to children in Sandy Springs.

At the time, Morgan said he wanted to focus on his family and allow his legal team to handle the matters he was dealing with.

"For as long as I've been in this industry, my focus has always been to keep the spotlight on the culture and the incredible people I get to interview," Morgan wrote. "But right now, my personal life is in the public eye and has become the subject of overwhelming speculation and misinformation."

Last week, the Fulton County District Attorney's Office declined to prosecute Morgan, meaning the case was dropped.

Over the weekend, Morgan put out a post on Instagram, saying that he wanted to thank everyone for standing by him during the last few months.

"It's been one of the most difficult times for my family and I, but happily I can finally exhale and close this chapter," he wrote. "As I continue to work through everything that has happened over the past few months, my full attention from this point forward will be focused on raising my son in a positive, loving environment, and my work on and off air."

That same day, he shared a video announcing his return to V-103, writing "See ya Monday..."

Radio personality Big Tigger visits "The Big Tigger Morning Show with Jazzy McBee" at Audacy Atlanta on November 14, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. Paras Griffin / Getty Images

Lawsuits and arrests connected with Big Tigger's wife

As part of that return, Morgan announced that he would be joined by his co-host, Francesca Amiker, who had filed a federal defamation lawsuit against his estranged wife, Alicia Brown.

According to the lawsuit, filed June 30 in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Georgia, Brown made or directed social media posts that falsely claimed Amiker had an affair with Morgan and suggested her relationship with him helped her secure her job at V-103.

Brown was also arrested in July in Georgia during a traffic stop on Interstate 85. At the time, the Hart County Sheriff's Office said Brown had active warrants from Fulton County and Baltimore County, Maryland. The Maryland warrant was tied to the 2019 disappearance of Brown's daughter, who was 10 when she was reported missing.

Brown filed her own lawsuit in August against Fulton County Sheriff Patrick Labat, alleging that the sheriff, sheriff's office employees and Morgan may have communicated about her movements near the time of her arrest. She also asked the court to examine whether Morgan received preferential treatment following his June arrest.

She is seeking unspecified damages and a jury trial.