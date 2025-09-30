BEST Academy polo team opens new doors for students in Atlanta

At Atlanta's BEST Academy, excellence is expected. But now, a small group of students is redefining what extraordinary looks like by making history as the first all-Black high school polo team in the United States.

The school, home to 300 students who are all college-bound, is introducing its freshmen to a new kind of opportunity, one that involves not only academics but also horses and polo mallets.

Among them is Quinn Ramsey, who was recently named Mister Ninth Grade during homecoming week. He plans to study criminal justice in college, but has already learned lessons of confidence and courage through polo.

"When you're on the horse, it gives you like kind of confidence. And it's like builds up bravery. It gives me courage," Ramsey said.

The team is being mentored by fashion designer Miguel Wilson, who saw polo as a way to open doors for the young men.

"Polo and horses bring a certain community out," Wilson said. "I bring the kids out, they get to meet."

BEST Academy's polo team poses for a picture at a recent match.

Wilson explained that polo draws Atlanta's corporate leaders, entrepreneurs, and other influential figures. His goal is to provide students with access and visibility, giving them opportunities to build connections that could shape their futures.

"Society has a perception of young Black boys," Wilson said. "When I bring these kids to the polo field, the connection happens. Magic happens. Relationships happen."

For Wilson, polo is a pathway forward.

"I just want this to be a stepping stone for them to be able to be successful in life," he said.

"I learned that you could do anything that you set your mind to," Ramsey said. "As long as you keep practicing and put in the work in."