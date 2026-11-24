Civil rights attorney Ben Crump has joined the family of Tyrie Howse in demanding access to body camera video of the police shooting that killed the 16-year-old in Stockbridge.

At a news conference Tuesday, Crump and the family's attorneys renewed their request for Howse's mother to see the footage. They questioned the officer's use of force and cited witness accounts that differ from investigators' preliminary description of the Nov. 3 shooting.

"As we say often, don't say no more. Just show us the video," Crump said.

Attorney Harry Daniels said the legal team had spoken with additional witnesses who described Howse running away when he was shot. The attorneys also cited witnesses who said he was unarmed.

Daniels said the team has video of the aftermath but will not release it because of its graphic nature and out of respect for the family.

The attorneys' account differs from the Georgia Bureau of Investigation's preliminary findings. The agency said an officer approached Howse and a 17-year-old in a Krispy Kreme parking lot. The older teen handed Howse a gun, and Howse ran, according to the GBI.

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The officer chased him, ordered him to drop the gun and shot him after he did not comply, the agency said. Howse died at the scene, where investigators said they recovered a gun.

Crump urged Henry County commissioners and the district attorney to help the family obtain access to the footage.

"If this was your child, wouldn't you want to see what happened?" he said.

The family's attorneys previously said photographs showed Howse was shot in the back of the head. At that time, they said they had not received an autopsy report.

Henry County police previously said the officer was on administrative leave and that the GBI was handling the footage and other evidence. The department said decisions about releasing evidence must be coordinated with investigators and legal authorities.

Once the GBI completes its investigation, it will submit its findings to the Henry County District Attorney's Office for review.