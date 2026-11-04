Henry County officer involved in shooting in Stockbridge; GBI asked to investigate

A Henry County police officer was involved in a shooting in Stockbridge on Tuesday evening, according to the department.

The incident happened around 6:30 p.m. near Daniel Drive and Walter Way. Police said the scene was safe and secured.

CBS News Atlanta

The department has asked the Georgia Bureau of Investigation to investigate. Police did not provide details about any injuries or the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

Henry County police said they would release additional information about injuries when available. Other details will come from the GBI.