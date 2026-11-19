The family of Tyrie Howse wants to see the body camera footage from the police shooting that killed the 16-year-old in Stockbridge. His attorneys said Thursday that photographs show he was shot in the back of the head.

Attorneys Harry Daniels and Gerald Griggs questioned why a Henry County officer approached Howse before the Nov. 3 shooting. They said they have asked for the family to view the footage, even if it is not immediately released publicly.

The attorneys said they had reviewed photographs of Howse's body but had not received an autopsy report. They described an apparent gunshot wound to his upper right arm, along with injuries to his face and hands.

Howse's mother said her son was waiting for her near Krispy Kreme and that she was four to five minutes away when he was killed.

"My son had so much life in him," she said. "He was so outgoing, very dedicated to his schoolwork."

She said Howse had recently started a job at Wingstop and wanted to become a pediatric nurse.

Attorneys question police account

The family's attorneys have cited witnesses who said Howse was unarmed when he was shot while running away. That differs from the Georgia Bureau of Investigation's preliminary account.

The GBI said an officer approached Howse and a 17-year-old in a Krispy Kreme parking lot. According to the agency, the older teen handed Howse a gun, and Howse ran. The officer chased him, ordered him to drop the gun and shot him after he did not comply, the GBI said.

Howse died at the scene. Investigators said a gun was recovered there.

Henry County police previously said the officer was on administrative leave and that the GBI was handling the footage and other evidence. The department said any decision to release evidence must be coordinated with investigators and legal authorities.

Once the GBI completes its investigation, it will send its findings to the Henry County District Attorney's Office for review.