BB's Bagels brings a taste of the Bronx to metro Atlanta

Anna Siino is the co-owner of Bronx Bagels, a local eatery affectionately known as "BB's Bagels" around the neighborhood.

The shop is a family affair. When Anna took CBS News Atlanta through their kitchen, her husband Ed could be seen rolling French toast dough, and her daughter was on cream cheese duty.

BB's uses all local farmers, and almost everything is handmade.

"As close to farm to table as we can make it happen," Siino said.

Anna is from the Bronx, and her husband is a Jersey boy. They brought their bagel concept to Forsyth County 18 years ago.

"We're a little rough around the edges," Siino said. "But we mean well, and we love our customer base so very much. They got to grow on us and us on them, and it became quite the fusion."

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BB's original location offered bagels by the dozen.

"And you also had the diner experience that was a uniquely New York experience," Siino continued.

The phoenix rising from the ashes on the wall inside the restaurant represented the unforeseen. Last year, BB's original location on McFarland Parkway caught fire.

"It got out of control very quickly," Siino said. "So unfortunately, it was destroyed, and at that time, we were uninsured. We were in-between policies. Everything just fell a part, but the community came together really strong for us, as did our family, friends, and employees. It was just one giant effort to get us back open."

BB's reopened last summer in a new location off of Shiloh Road.

"Which is a blessing and we thank God for those blessings and for the community that came out still looking for us and still searching," Siino said. "Thank you very much for reaching out and the support and all the love."

It's love inside and outside of Bronx Bagels that keeps it going.