Barnesville fire destroys two Market Street businesses overnight, no injuries reported

A devastating fire tore through part of downtown Barnesville overnight, destroying two businesses along Market Street, according to city officials.

Authorities say no lives were lost and no injuries were reported in the blaze.

The fire prompted a large emergency response. The Barnesville Fire Department, Lamar County Fire Department, and surrounding area fire departments responded to the scene, along with the city's police department, the Lamar County Sheriff's Office, and other first responders.

Officials say crews worked tirelessly through the night to battle the flames and secure the area.

City leaders thanked emergency personnel and municipal employees who assisted in the response, praising their commitment and service.

In a statement, the City of Barnesville described the incident as tragic and extended its deepest sympathy to the business owners impacted by the fire . The city also emphasized the community's resilience, pledging to rally behind the affected businesses as they rebuild and recover.

The cause of the fire has not yet been released.

Officials say the city will continue working with business owners in the days ahead as recovery efforts begin.