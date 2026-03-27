Baby bottle filled with dangerous substance found during Riverdale drug seizure, police say

The Riverdale Police Department said they found some unusual substances in a baby bottle during a recent drug seizure.

The department shared photos of what their officers seized, which included a gun and a baby bottle authorities say was filled with the drug mixture known as lean.

The mixture, also known as purple drank, sizzurp, or dirty sprite, usually contains prescription-strength cough syrup that usually contains codeine or promethazine and a soft drink.

Lean can be addictive and have dangerous side effects including memory loss, liver damage, and overdoses.

Officers showed off the results of a recent drug seizure in Riverdale. Riverdale Police Department

"Using a baby bottle can make a dangerous drug appear harmless, increasing the likelihood of misuse or accidental consumption by children," the department wrote.

Officials say they also seized dozens of packages of synthetic marijuana, which were inside bags meant to look like they contained Captain Crunch, Jelly Belly, and other candies.

Investigators did not share where the seizure happened or if anyone will face charges in connection with the operation.