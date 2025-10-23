Downtown Atlanta opened a new grocery store to combat food insecurity. What's happened since?

Fourteen percent of Atlanta residents experience food insecurity, according to Invest Atlanta. That's why a new municipal grocery store, Azalea Fresh Market, was opened in Atlanta's downtown corridors this past Sept. 8.

The fresh food market is located around Georgia State University in the historic Olympia Building on 25 Peachtree St, and it offers a variety of fresh produce, groceries, and convenience items.

In the month since the store has been open, a spokesperson for the Independent Grocery Alliance (IGA) said that they were very pleased with how Azalea Fresh Market has progressed.

On its first day, Azalea reported welcoming 728 customers and bringing in several thousand dollars in revenue. The store currently serves around 600 customers a day.

In its first month, fresh produce made up 11.6% of total sales, exceeding the national average of 10% - a strong indicator of community demand for healthier options. Grab-and-go deli items, such as fresh salads and sandwich sales, are performing at the same level of success as produce, officials say.

Who owns Azaela Fresh Market?

Azalea Fresh Market was created through a public–private partnership between the City of Atlanta, Invest Atlanta, and the IGA — with the shared goal of expanding access to affordable, fresh, and healthy food in downtown Atlanta. It's worth mentioning that 60 Savannah College of Art and Design students helped design it as well.

The market's homegrown model meets that need while also fostering economic growth and job creation.

"Our Administration made a commitment to expand access to fresh food across the city, and Azalea Market—in the heart of Downtown—is a significant milestone in ensuring healthy, whole neighborhoods; and this is just the beginning," Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens, who also serves as Invest Atlanta Board Chair, announced at the opening.

The City of Atlanta invested public funds into the construction of the store, while Savi Provisions, a locally owned Atlanta grocer, owns and operates the Azalea Fresh Market brand. Savi will continue working closely with city agencies and the local community to ensure the store reflects neighborhood food access needs.

Some relief for a food desert

Azalea Fresh Market is designed to reflect the neighborhood's tastes and culture, with an emphasis on fresh and prepared foods and locally sourced products.

By contrast, officials described the previous business on the downtown proper, Walgreens, as a "cookie-cutter store" that could have existed anywhere in America.

"Azalea Fresh Market was designed to address the wants and needs of the customers in the area and reflective of the unique history and heritage of downtown Atlanta," an IGA spokesperson said.

Fresh foods made affordable

Azalea Fresh Market's primary supplier is one of the largest grocery wholesalers in the country, servicing more than 3,500 stores. That buying power allows Azalea to stay highly competitive on pricing.

Throughout the store, shelf tags highlight discounts on national brands alongside a strong store brand line — Best Choice. Core staples such as produce, bread, milk, and cereal are priced with affordability in mind.

The store also accepts SNAP and WIC benefits and has partnered with Georgia Grown to feature local produce, meats, and dairy, keeping supply chains short and local producers at the center.

How can people apply for jobs?

Job seekers can find openings by searching "Azalea Fresh Market" on Indeed, or by emailing a résumé directly to employment@saviprovisions.com.