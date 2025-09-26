Downtown Atlanta's new grocery store brings fresh food to a longtime food desert

Inside the new Azalea Fresh Market in Downtown Atlanta

For years, downtown Atlanta has been known as a food desert, with limited access to affordable, fresh groceries. That's beginning to change with the opening of Azalea Fresh Market, a partly city-owned grocery store aiming to make healthy food easier to get without breaking the bank.

Azalea Fresh Market opened earlier this month just blocks from Georgia State University, offering a variety of fresh produce, groceries, and convenience items.

"I was surprised to see the grocery section," said Rachel Waller, a nearby resident. "I would say that's definitely more convenient for people that live down here, especially the students."

Georgia State University graduate student Lara Smith agreed, calling the store "a very convenient place to just go get like a salad for lunch or a sandwich." Even GSU President Brian Blake has stopped by for groceries, picking up hot sauce, peppers, and broccoli.

Azalea Fresh Market, a city-backed grocery store at Peachtree and Marietta in downtown Atlanta, was designed by 60 SCAD students to bring fresh food to the heart of the city while restoring a historic landmark.

"These are sort of things that weren't accessible to us before," Blake said. "They'll be great for our students' health. I'm looking forward to what they do upstairs."

A few final touches are being made before the market's upstairs eatery opens next week. The café will feature seating for customers and eventually serve beer and wine, according to Jada Powell, the market's general manager.

Backed by the City of Atlanta, Invest Atlanta, and other partners, Azalea Fresh Market aims to provide affordable, fresh food for all downtown residents. Powell said the store plans to match or beat prices at surrounding stores whenever possible.

"We want to make sure our customers can get quality products without paying more than they should," Powell said.

Azalea Fresh Market is open daily from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.