Autopsy reveals woman killed at Smyrna apartment complex was shot in the head, police say

An autopsy has revealed a woman whose body parts were discovered a Smyrna apartment complex was shot in the head.

The Smyrna Police Department provided the new information into their investigation into the death of Shanteria "KT" Mosley on Tuesday afternoon.

Investigators believe Mosley was killed between 10 a.m. and noon on Sept. 23 at the Park Valley Apartments on the 4500 block of Valley Parkway.

The investigation began that night when Mosley's family contacted police after finding her phone and vehicle at the complex. While officers searched the complex, they didn't find anything at the time and left. About an hour later, police returned after witnesses reported seeing a man carrying a tote from an apartment.

Detectives are continuing to investigate Mosley's connection to Bradley and the circumstances that brought her to the apartment complex.

Two days after Mosley was allegedly killed, investigators say detectives searching a vehicle found garbage bags in its trunk, including one that had been pulled tightly around the outline of a body part. The officers contacted the Cobb County Medical Examiner's Office. Medical examiner personnel later opened the bags and confirmed that they contained human body parts.

"This is a shocking crime. I don't know how else to describe it," Smyrna Police Department Lt. Meredith Holt said at a press conference on Friday. "I've been in law enforcement for 25 years, and I have been a part of multiple homicide cases, and I worked crimes against children for 16 years, and this is a particularly gruesome crime. I cannot imagine what the family is going through."

Detectives initially charged 18-year-old Kingston Bradley with concealing the death of another person. Smyrna police said he also faces a malice murder charge.

Authorities have not released information about a potential motive behind the crime or whether Bradley and Mosley know each other.

The department said community members have already provided information about the case, but investigators remain open to additional leads.

Anyone with information may contact lead detective N. Wachowiak at 678-631-5264. Police said tipsters may remain anonymous.