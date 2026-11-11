Henry County police address calls for bodycam footage in fatal shooting of 16-year-old

Henry County police say any decision to release body camera footage from the fatal police shooting of 16-year-old Tyrie Howse in Stockbridge will have to be made in coordination with investigators and legal authorities.

In a recent statement, the department said the Georgia Bureau of Investigation is handling the footage and other evidence as part of its independent investigation. Police said the review could take several months and that the officer who shot Howse is on administrative leave pending the outcome. Once the GBI finishes its investigation, it will send the case to the Henry County District Attorney's Office for review.

According to the GBI's preliminary account, a Henry County officer approached Howse and a 17-year-old in a Krispy Kreme parking lot on Nov. 3. The GBI said the older teen handed Howse a gun after the officer told the 17-year-old to take his hands out of his pockets. Howse ran, and the officer chased him and told him to drop the gun. The GBI said the officer shot Howse after he did not drop it.

Howse died at the scene. The GBI said a gun was recovered and no officers were injured.

Stockbridge Mayor Pro Tem Elton Alexander offered condolences to Howse's family in a statement and said he hoped the full findings would be shared with the public.