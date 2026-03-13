Atlanta's Mays High School riflery team sets sights on first state championship

At Benjamin E. Mays High School, every shot counts.

The Raiders' varsity riflery team is headed to the state championship, aiming for the school's first championship title.

Leading the way are the team's top shooters, Nikya Smith and Shaniyah Johnson, and they couldn't be more different.

"I'm very unserious," said Smith, a Mays senior with an infectious personality.

On the firing line, though, it's all business.

She said the sport and her coach taught her patience, confidence, and tenacity.

"Sergeant Jimerson takes our phones, so I really had to learn to put it aside all distractions and focus on the sport," Mays said.

Johnson, also a senior, is the team's captain.

"My expectation is to lead me and my team to the top three this year," she said.

She's steady, focused, and just as competitive.

"It will take a lot of focus and determination to make sure that everybody is confident enough to get to that level," she added.

Together, Smith and Johnson have helped the raiders reach the state championship twice.

In a sport that demands patience, focus, and control, their coach, retired US Army Master Sergeant Dexter Jimerson, said the difference in success in the sport, especially for his coed team, is not about how big or strong you are.

"This is not basketball, football, soccer, or baseball," said Jimerson. "This is a sport that requires more discipline. I'm talking a lot of discipline to be a successful marksman."

The focus for the team is clear: stay calm and aim for gold.

The Georgia High School Association Riflery State Championship is scheduled for Saturday, March 14, at the Ware County Shooting Complex in Waycross.

The competition includes the state's top-tier teams and individual events.