Atlanta's iconic restaurant Eats reopening at Wild Heaven Beer's West End location

Months after it closed its iconic Ponce De Leon Avenue location, Eats is coming back.

Last year, Eats announced that it would be shutting down for good after more than 33 years in business in October.

Despite efforts to keep it open, the restaurant's 73-year-old owner said that business had dropped after the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Our love for this city and for every single one of you is beyond measure. EATS has never just been about the food. It has always been about you," Eats wrote at the time. "Y'all gave this place its heartbeat. The conversations, the laughter, the regulars who became family, the generations who grew up walking through our doors. That's why it breaks our hearts to say all good things do come to an end."

But now the restaurant will be back serving up its famous jerk chicken, lasagna, and meat-and-three plates in a different location.

A new Instagram post on Tuesday revealed that Wild Heaven Beer would serve up Eats' menu on the West End at the Lee + White Complex.

"Same vibe. Same energy. Just a new home in the West End with the good folks at Wild Heaven Beer, which also means a much fuller beer situation. Growth," the post reads in part.

Eats is set to reopen in March.