Atlanta restaurant Eats closing for good after 33 years in business

After decades of serving up jerk chicken, lasagna, and other classic homestyle dishes, Atlanta's Eats is shutting down for good.

The popular restaurant on Ponce de Leon Avenue announced on Facebook that it will close after 33 years in business.

"Our love for this city and for every single one of you is beyond measure. EATS has never just been about the food. It has always been about you," Eats wrote. "Y'all gave this place its heartbeat. The conversations, the laughter, the regulars who became family, the generations who grew up walking through our doors. That's why it breaks our hearts to say all good things do come to an end."

Eats is closing after 33 years in business. CBS News Atlanta

The restaurant opened in 1992 and quickly became a local favorite for its affordable plates of chicken and vegetables.

Eats' last day of operation will be Oct. 18.

Atlanta diners will have a few more days to eat at Eats on Ponce De Leon before the restaurant shuts its doors for good. CBS News Atlanta

"If you ever sat down for a meal here, pulled up with your people, or stopped by for a jerk chicken to go, we'd love to see you one last time," Eats wrote. "Come through, say hello, and help us close this wild chapter the way it began: together."