Atlanta wakes to dense fog and ice as cold, wet weather sweeps the city

Cold temperatures and relentless rain set the tone for Atlanta today, as the city awoke to dense fog blanketing neighborhoods and downtown streets. Early risers found visibility limited, with iconic skyscrapers and highways partially obscured by the morning mist—a scene that made for a slow, cautious start for the few drivers venturing out.

In many areas, a thin veneer of ice coated cars, grass, and tree limbs, creating both a wintry spectacle and a potential hazard. While most major roads remained wet but free of significant slick spots, the threat of ice kept traffic lighter than usual.

Hours spent traversing Atlanta and its surrounding communities revealed an uncharacteristically subdued atmosphere, with far fewer vehicles on the roads than one would expect on a typical weekday morning.

Utility crews were a frequent sight in several neighborhoods, working swiftly to restore power after overnight outages. Bucket trucks moved from block to block as workers focused on getting electricity back online for affected residents.

Their efforts were mirrored in DeKalb County, where a downed power line on Memorial Drive near North Indian Trail in Clarkston prompted a rapid response. Officials reminded the public to treat all downed lines as live and dangerous, and repairs were completed quickly once crews arrived.

Throughout Clarkston and much of DeKalb, roads remained wet but passable, though ice was evident on vehicles, tree branches, and utility lines.

Like in Atlanta, heavy traffic was nowhere to be seen— a testament to the public's response to requests from the governor, law enforcement, and the Georgia Department of Transportation to avoid travel unless absolutely necessary.

Today's cold, damp conditions served as a reminder of the challenges winter can bring to the city, but also highlighted the community's resilience and the effectiveness of timely warnings and coordinated response efforts.