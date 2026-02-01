Atlanta school closings: APS back to normal, Gwinnett County Schools hold digital learning day Monday

School schedules across metro Atlanta are beginning to stabilize following winter weather impacts, but not all districts are returning to in-person learning just yet.

Atlanta Public Schools reopen on Monday

Atlanta Public Schools and district offices will be open and operating on a normal schedule on Monday, Feb. 2, 2026, according to district officials.

While classes are resuming as usual, the district is urging families to prepare for very cold conditions during the early morning hours throughout the week. Students are encouraged to dress warmly and be prepared for freezing temperatures during commutes and outdoor activities.

Gwinnett County schools move to digital learning

Gwinnett County Public Schools will hold a Digital Learning Day on Monday due to ongoing unsafe road conditions in parts of the county.

District officials said that while some roads are clear, others still have snow and ice, prompting leaders to close all school buildings out of an abundance of caution.

There will be:

No in-person classes

No extracurricular activities or athletics

No meal services

Students will participate in remote learning as they are able, and schools will work directly with families to provide appropriate support. District staff are encouraged to check their GCPS email for guidance on expectations and next steps.

Officials say they are continuing to monitor weather conditions and will share updates regarding Tuesday's schedule as soon as possible.

We will update this story as additional metro Atlanta school districts announce schedule changes or returns to normal operations.