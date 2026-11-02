Atlanta relaunches water bill relief program with waived fees and longer payment plans

Atlanta residents behind on their water bills can now seek help through a city program offering longer payment plans, waived fees and assistance resolving billing errors.

The Department of Watershed Management relaunched its FLOAT initiative Monday. The program runs through Jan. 31, 2027, and is available to eligible single-family residential customers with account balances at least 61 days overdue, according to the department.

What help is available?

The program offers interest-free payment plans lasting up to 36 months, with down payments starting at 2.5% of the outstanding balance.

Other benefits include automatic waivers of late fees and fines, account adjustments, and one-time grants and credits for eligible customers. The department said the initiative also provides additional flexibility for seniors and people on fixed incomes.

Customers can work with staff to address billing discrepancies and outstanding service requests.

How to get help

Residents can book an appointment through the FLOAT website or call 404-546-0311 with questions.

Appointments are available at Atlanta City Hall, 55 Trinity Ave. SW, and Watershed headquarters, 72 Marietta St. NW. Both locations are offering extended hours from 8:15 a.m. to 6 p.m. Nov. 2-6.

Beginning Nov. 3, assistance will also be available weekdays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at:

Rosel Fann Recreation Center, 365 Cleveland Ave. SE.

William Walker Recreation Center, 2405 Fairburn Road SW.

C.T. Martin Natatorium and Recreation Center, 3201 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive SW.

The C.T. Martin location will also offer Saturday hours from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 21, Dec. 19, Jan. 9 and Jan. 30.

FLOAT follows audit of unpaid bills

The relaunch comes after a city audit found approximately $236 million in unpaid water and sewer bills across 60,168 accounts as of April 2026.

Nearly one-quarter of active accounts were overdue, according to the audit. While most were residential, some of the largest balances belonged to apartment buildings, condominiums, commercial properties and government agencies.

Watershed officials previously said the city would strengthen collection efforts while offering assistance to residents facing financial hardship.