Atlanta outlines plan to collect unpaid water bills without overlooking families in need

Atlanta is working to collect $236 million in unpaid water and sewer bills while helping residents who are struggling to pay.

Lena Hardy, communications director for the Atlanta Department of Watershed Management, said the city will increase shutoffs for eligible delinquent accounts, write off inactive accounts and hold corporations with unpaid balances accountable.

At the same time, Hardy said residents facing financial hardship will be offered payment options and information about available assistance.

"Those who have resources must pay and meet their responsibility," Hardy said in a Facebook update. "Those who are struggling need a path forward, and our approach recognizes that difference."

A recent city audit found 60,168 delinquent accounts as of April 2026, up from more than 54,000 in 2023. The total unpaid balance increased from $198 million to $236 million during the same period.

Nearly one-quarter of Watershed's active accounts were delinquent, according to the City Auditor's Office. Most were residential, but some of the largest unpaid balances belonged to apartment buildings, condominiums, commercial properties and government agencies.

The audit also found that Watershed terminated 737 accounts for nonpayment over 12 years and repeatedly fell short of its quarterly shutoff targets.

Hardy said part of the unpaid balance dates back to 2020, when Atlanta suspended water shutoffs during the COVID-19 pandemic to protect public health.

"We will not lose sight of those people impacted as we address these unpaid bills," Hardy said.

Hardy also acknowledged that the city must improve its billing and collection practices.

"The audit made clear that we need to improve, and we are turning those findings into action," she said. "As we ask our customers to do their part, the city must do our part to solve this problem."

Customers who are behind on their bills are encouraged to contact the Department of Watershed Management to discuss available assistance and payment options.