Atlanta ranks among the worst in the nation for traffic bottlenecks, new report finds

Atlanta is rated highly for many things, but traffic is once again among them.

A new report released Tuesday by the American Transportation Research Institute ranks four metro Atlanta highway interchanges among the top 10 worst bottlenecks in the country.

According to the report, some of the most congested stretches include:

I-285 at I-85 North

I-75 at I-285 North

I-20 at I-285 West

I-75 in McDonough

Drivers navigating those areas said the ranking comes as no surprise.

"It is irritating, that is all I can say," said motorist Olivia Grant.

A common sight across metro Atlanta highways: flashing brake lights, bumper-to-bumper traffic, and long delays during rush hours. "It is pretty rough, as usual," added driver Raymond Meeks.

The report focuses heavily on truck congestion. Drivers said they understand why trucks are emphasized in the findings.

"They have to stay on the road 18 and 19 hours a day," Meeks said.

Grant pointed to rapid development as another possible factor.

"Especially with the increase in the new warehouses around here," she said.

One truck driver who did not want to appear on camera, said the report accurately reflects what drivers experience every day particularly along I-75 south of Atlanta.

"Yes, every day. From here on I-75, from basically the Jonesboro Road exit all the way down to Locust Grove, it's bottlenecks," he said. He added that maneuvering large trucks is especially challenging. "It is very difficult because of the traffic and the road restrictions, and it is hard to maneuver," he explained.

What can be done to ease congestion this congestion?

Staton's advice to commuters: "It takes time, but you just have to be patient. If you do it enough, you'll get used to it."

Others hope long-term solutions are on the horizon.

"Something definitely needs to be done about it," Grant said.

Lawmakers set to revisit proposed highway speed limit increase at rescheduled hearing

Local lawmakers are scheduled to meet Friday to discuss additional strategies in HB809 to address metro Atlanta's traffic challenges. A hearing was scheduled for Tuesday, but officials said it had to be rescheduled.

It'll take place at the Paul D. Coverdell Legislative Office Building (CLOB) in Suite 606. The address is 18 Capitol Square SW, Atlanta, GA 30334.

If lawmakers vote favorably for the proposal, it will be passed to the Rules Committee.

It would increase the minimum speed limit to 50 miles per hour on highways in the state located in 65+ miles per zones.