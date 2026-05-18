Atlanta ranked nation's best sports business city ahead of World Cup

Atlanta has been named the top sports business city in the country by Sports Business Journal.

The annual ranking evaluated U.S. markets on business opportunity, economic conditions and feedback from nearly 120 sports industry executives. The publication pointed to Atlanta's stadiums and arenas, corporate partnerships, major sporting events and growing soccer culture as key reasons for the No. 1 ranking.

"This recognition from Sports Business Journal is really a reflection of the incredible collaboration that exists across Atlanta's sports, business, civic, and hospitality communities," said Dan Corso, president of the Atlanta Sports Council, in a statement. "We've been fortunate to work alongside outstanding partners, sponsors, venues, and stakeholders who all share a commitment to bringing world-class events to our city. Atlanta has built a strong reputation as a premier destination for major sporting events, and we're excited about the momentum and opportunities still ahead."

The honor comes during a major stretch for Atlanta sports. The city recently hosted the 2025 College Football Playoff National Championship, the 2025 MLB All-Star Game, and will welcome football fans in 2028 for Super Bowl LXII.

Atlanta is also preparing to host eight matches during the 2026 FIFA World Cup at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, including a semifinal match in July.

The report also highlighted the newly opened Arthur M. Blank U.S. Soccer National Training Center in Fayetteville, calling it a sign of Atlanta's rapid soccer growth over the past decade.

Sports Business Journal pointed to Atlanta's deep lineup of professional teams as another major strength, including the Atlanta Falcons, Atlanta Braves, Atlanta Hawks, Atlanta Dream and Atlanta United FC. An expansion National Women's Soccer League Atlanta expansion team is also set to begin play in 2028.

The publication also credited Atlanta's business community and sports venues, including Truist Park and State Farm Arena, for helping establish the city as one of the country's premier destinations for major sporting events.

Check out the top 10 best sports business cities below:

#1 Atlanta

#2 New York City

#3 Indianapolis

#4 Charlotte

#5 Minneapolis-St. Paul

#6 Los Angeles

#7 Las Vegas

#8 Phoenix

#9 Kansas City

#10 Miami