Atlanta Public Schools propose closing several campuses, parents at Dunbar Elementary push back

Atlanta Public Schools are looking to the future, and that could mean tough changes ahead.

In a proposal outlined this week, district leaders say up to 16 schools could be closed or repurposed in the coming years to save money amid declining enrollment. One of the schools on the list: Dunbar Elementary in Mechanicsville.

"It's not supposed to be closed."

At Wednesday night's school board meeting, families and students filled the room to make their voices heard.

Among them was 7-year-old Miro Thomas, a second grader at Dunbar Elementary, who says his school is special.

"I just feel like it's not supposed to be closed," Miro told CBS Atlanta. "It's closer to people's houses, and you don't have to use a car. That just makes everything better."

Miro's mother, Uta Thomas, says she's frustrated by the plan. Two of her children attend Dunbar, and her youngest is enrolled at the daycare connected to the school.

"Yes, the projected enrollment was very far down because of a low birth rate in 2023," Thomas said. "But it's also a very attractive neighborhood for families to move to."

Low enrollment, big costs

The district hired HPM, a consulting firm, to help assess which campuses might be consolidated.

Tracy Richter, vice president at HPM, says the district's challenges reflect a broader national trend — schools with shrinking student populations that still require large budgets to maintain.

"The idea that the district will continue to spend money when they don't have money will only harm children in the long run," Richter said.

APS says lower enrollment means fewer state and federal dollars, creating a financial strain that can impact programs, staffing, and resources.

"Even with supplemental funding — up to $350,000 — some schools still can't offer full programs," Richter explained. "They just don't have enough students in the building."

Parents at Dunbar Elementary attend a meeting on APS's planned closure of several metro Atlanta schools. CBS News Atlanta

The cost of change

The proposal would save the district about $25 million each year and reduce an estimated $70 million in deferred maintenance costs.

Still, for parents like Uta and students like Miro, the numbers don't outweigh the sense of community the school provides.

"It's better than any other school," Miro said proudly. "Better than any other teachers, too."

What's next

Atlanta Public Schools says the district will spend the next month listening to community feedback before finalizing its recommendations. The board is expected to vote on the proposal in December.

For now, families at Dunbar Elementary say they'll keep fighting to keep their school open, one voice and one story at a time.