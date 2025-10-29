Atlanta Public Schools moves forward with plan to close, repurpose 16 schools and realign neighborhoods

Families across Atlanta could soon see major changes to their neighborhood schools. Atlanta Public Schools has released its final plan for a sweeping restructuring that could reshape where thousands of students learn and grow.

The district's new APS Forward 2040 proposal calls for closing or repurposing 16 schools over the next few years in an effort to address an expected $100 million budget gap and make operations more efficient.

The plan, now available on the APS Forward 2040 public dashboard, outlines how the district will consolidate schools, realign attendance zones, and repurpose buildings as part of a long-term cost-saving effort. Officials say the goal is to better match school capacity with enrollment while continuing to meet community needs.

Under the proposal, APS estimates it could save between $20 million and $25 million annually and avoid up to $65 million in deferred maintenance costs, largely by reducing unused classroom space and cutting down on operational expenses. The plan also projects a reduction of about 5,200 student seats, improving elementary school building use from 66.7% to 78.2%.

Aging schools, shrinking enrollment

The district says many of its schools are aging, with facilities averaging 56 years old, and several have fewer than 500 students despite being built to hold more. Out of 49 elementary and K-8 schools, 30 enroll fewer than 500 students, and 40 have space for at least 500 or more, according to the district's 2025 State of Schools Facilities Report.

Among the changes proposed, Dunbar Elementary School would close in 2027 and be repurposed, with nearby schools realigned. Usher Collier Elementary and Scott Elementary would merge into a new 700–900 seat school on the A.D. Williams site. Carver Early College would become a 6th–12th grade School of the Arts and Early College High School, requiring a facility renovation. Washington High School would remain a cluster high school and expand its STEAM and medical pathway programs.

Atlanta Public Schools slated for closure or repurposing

Cleveland ES

Continental Colony ES

Douglass HS 9th

Dunbar ES

F.L. Stanton ES

Finch ES

Jackson Primary ES

KIPP Soul Primary

KIPP Soul Academy

Perkerson ES

Peyton Forest ES

Scott ES

Smith Intermediate ES

Sylvan MS (converted to ES)

Toomer ES Annex

Usher Collier ES.

Public hearings are scheduled for Nov. 5 and Dec. 3, at the Center for Leadership and Learning on Trinity Avenue, followed by community meetings. APS encourages parents and community members to share feedback at the hearings or during the public comment portion of regular board meetings.