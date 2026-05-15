Atlanta Public Schools named a 2026 District on the Rise by Harvard and Stanford for pandemic recovery efforts

Atlanta Public Schools has been selected as a 2026 District on the Rise by the Education Recovery Scorecard, a joint initiative between Harvard and Stanford University researchers that tracks how school districts across the country are recovering academically from COVID-19.

APS is one of only 108 districts nationwide to receive the recognition this year. The recognition highlights that APS students are improving in both math and reading at a faster rate than similar districts across Georgia.

The numbers back it up. Since 2022, the district says APS students have improved by more than .4 grade equivalents in both math and reading, while similar districts in Georgia continued to decline.

"Atlanta is demonstrating that parents don't have to accept the pandemic losses in achievement and that recovery is possible," said Dr. Thomas Kane, faculty director and professor at Harvard University's Graduate School of Education.

Superintendent Dr. Bryan Johnson said the recognition is bigger than any ranking.

"It's not just about the numbers for us, it's bigger than the numbers," Johnson said. "This is about kids and their future, their ability to thrive and to find their voice."

The case study highlighted several APS strategies researchers identified as driving the district's recovery, including instructional alignment, literacy and math acceleration, educator coaching and support, summer learning opportunities, and data-driven instructional practices designed to meet student needs in real time.

Johnson credited the district's Back to the Basics 2030 strategic plan as the foundation for those efforts, pointing to targeted investments in expanding literacy and math support, strengthening instructional coaching, aligning teaching to Georgia standards and increasing access to summer learning and enrichment opportunities.

Johnson thanked educators, staff, students, families, and community partners for pushing the work forward.

"Together, we have remained focused on what matters most: strengthening teaching and learning for every child in every classroom," Johnson said.