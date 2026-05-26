Atlanta police seek public's help identifying suspect in southwest Atlanta homicide

Atlanta police are asking for the public's help identifying a suspect connected to a deadly shooting in southwest Atlanta earlier this month.

According to the Atlanta Police Department, officers responded around 10:50 a.m. on May 22 to a report of a person shot near 501 Connell Ave. SW.

When officers arrived, they found a 62-year-old man suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. Despite life-saving efforts, the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Surveillance footage of the person of interest. Atlanta Police Department

Investigators said preliminary information suggests the victim got into an argument with an unknown male that became physical before the suspect allegedly pulled out a firearm and shot the victim.

Police described the suspect as wearing black shorts, white and black sneakers, white socks and no shirt at the time of the shooting.

The investigation remains active and ongoing, and police noted the information released so far is preliminary and could change as investigators gather more evidence.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Atlanta Police Department's Homicide Unit at 404-546-4235 or submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers Greater Atlanta.

Tipsters could be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000 if information leads to an arrest and indictment.

Anonymous tips can also be submitted by: